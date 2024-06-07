Minnesota Gophers unveil new football uniforms

Courtesy: University of Minnesota

As the Minnesota Gophers head into the 2024 football campaign, they will be sporting some new uniforms.

Courtesy: University of Minnesota

Created by Nike, the uniforms feature the traditional maroon and gold as well as a white uniform for road games and the alternative black uniform. The most significant change is the addition of shoulder stripes to the jerseys and stripes on the side of the pants. Other features include the state of Minnesota on the outside collar of all three uniforms, gold numbers for the maroon jerseys and Minnesota’s rallying call of Ski-U-Mah emblazoned on the inside jersey collar.

Courtesy: University of Minnesota

The jersey relaunch is Minnesota’s first since 2018, which has been worn for six seasons (2018-2023). The jerseys will also appear in EA Sports College Football 25, the long-anticipated return of an official college football video game.