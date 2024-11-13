Minnesota Frost add Olympic gold medalists among others to coaching and support staff

The defending Walter Cup champions have bolstered their staff with new additions for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The finalized additions to Minnesota Frost’s coaching and support staff, which will fill key positions for the organization, were announced on Wednesday.

Major positions filled Wednesday include assistant coach Chris “Critter” Johnson, goalie coach Pete Samargia, strength and conditioning coach Shannon MacAulay and skills coaches Andy Ness and John Schiavo.

In addition to the coaching hires, Olympic gold medalists Dani (Cameranesi) Brodzinski, a former Minnesota Gopher, and Haley Skarupa have joined the Frost as scouts.

“I am thrilled to announce these additions to the Frost’s Hockey Operations Department,” said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. “This group brings a wonderful variety of experiences and perspectives to the team and – combined with our existing staff – will provide an environment that will enable the Frost to achieve excellence both on and off the ice. Training camp opens this week, and our group is ready to welcome our athletes back to St. Paul as we begin our defense of the Walter Cup!”

