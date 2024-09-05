Minnesota Aurora team captain to join Portugal’s top-tier women’s football league

After playing three seasons in Minnesota, Aurora midfielder Morgan Stone will be leaving the U.S. to compete in Portugal’s top-tier football league.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Aurora announced Stone had signed a professional contract with SF Damaiense in Amadora, Portugal. The team competes in Liga BPI, the country’s top tier of women’s football.

“Morgan has been a key leader for Aurora and has contributed immensely to this club’s success and growth,” said Minnesota Aurora FC Sporting Director and Head Coach Colette Montgomery. “We’re thrilled to see her advance her career with SF Damaiense and know she’ll make a big impact in Liga BPI.”

Courtesy: Minnesota Aurora

The departing midfielder scored nine goals in her three seasons with Aurora and served as Captain in the team’s 2024 season. At SF Damiense, Stone will join former teammate and fellow Aurora alum Tianna Harris, who departed Minnesota in 2023.

Stone will be the eleventh Aurora player to sign a professional contract in the team’s history and the fourth to do so in 2024.