Minnesota Aurora FC hold media day event before second season kickoff May 24th

Minnesota Aurora FC hold media day at TCO Performance Center

Ahead of their season opener on May 24th facing Rochester FC, Minnesota Aurora FC held a media event on Tuesday morning at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. KSTP Sports was there.

Head coach Nicole Lukic and midfielder Morgan Stone spoke with reporters about a plethora of topics including the expansion of the Heartland Division of the USL W League, lessons learned from the inaugural season last year, and what it was like for Stone making ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10 list last year.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Nicole Lukic and Morgan Stone***

Aurora FC won 13 games in their inaugural season and was undefeated until a 2-1 loss in extra time in the USL-W title match. Aurora FC has 17 of the 28 players back from that team.

Aurora FC plays its home games at TCO Performance Center.