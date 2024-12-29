Minnehaha Academy’s Addi Mack becomes 2nd member of MN’s ‘4,000 Point Club’

Addi Mack shined for No. 3 Minnehaha Academy in a 71-39 win over Stewartville on a historic night as the senior guard surpassed 4,000 career points.

Mack scored the Redhawks’ first four points Saturday, knocking down a free throw to reach the milestone to become the second Minnesota girls high school basketball player to reach 4,000 points.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights of Stewartville vs. Minnehaha Academy, including Addi Mack’s postgame 4,000-point celebration

Braham’s Rachel Dahlman is the state’s all-time leader having totaled 5,060 points in her career that concluded in 2013.

On Friday night, Mack surpassed New Richland-HEG’s Carlie Wagner for second on the state’s all-time scoring list, and needed just four points to reach 4,000.

In her final year, Mack, a Maryland basketball commit, continues her record-breaking Redhawks career, averaging over 33 points per game.

Minnehaha tamed the Tigers at the Capitol City Classic at Hamline University to improve to 8-3 on the season.

The Redhawks dominated the full 36 minutes of action and never allowed Stewartville to breathe on the offensive end.

Suffocating defense and a lethal scorer in Mack allowed Minnehaha to cruise over the Tigers. Mack helped put the game away with 20 second-half points with tough finishing around the rim and outside shooting.

Mack will get a chance to add to her historic tally for Minnehaha on Jan. 4, 2025, on the road against Southwest Christian.