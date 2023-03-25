Minnehaha Academy topples top-seeded Holy Family in Class 2A semis

It took a shot by Lorenzo Levy with two seconds remaining on the clock in regulation and an overtime period for the fifth-seeded Minnehaha Academy over first-seeded Holy Family Catholic to earn a 76-72 win to advance to Saturday’s Class AA Championship game. The win also avenged a loss earlier in the season when Holy Family Catholic defeated Minnehaha Academy 101-56 in mid-January.

Levy, a junior guard, led his team in scoring with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers. Teammates senior Rolyns Algibe had 17 points, and junior Jerome Williams had 16 points. Williams also had a game-high eight assists.

Seniors Boden Kapke and Collin Mulholland led Holy Family with 27 and 23 points respectively.

Holy Family Catholic led 35-29 at halftime. Minnehaha Academy trailed until they tied it up at 37 all with 15 minutes remaining in the second half. Minnehaha Academy had their first lead of the game with just over two minutes remaining in the second half.

Minnehaha Academy, the 4AA champion, defeated #4 Maple River in the quarterfinals 54-48. The Redhawks were the 2021 Class AAA champion and were also a state tournament entrant last year.

Holy Family Catholic, the 5AA champion, defeated unseeded Eden-Valley-Watkins 80-52 in the quarterfinals The Fire won the 2007 Class AA championship and was also a state tournament entrant in 2014.

Minnehaha Academy will take on the winner of Albany vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton for the 2023 Class AA Championship to be played Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Target Center.

Holy Family Catholic (28-3) will take on the loser of Albany vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the third-place game to be played on Saturday, March 25 at 12:00 p.m. at Concordia University.