Minnehaha Academy retires Jalen Suggs’ jerseys

Ahead of tomorrow night’s game against the Timberwolves, Orlando Magic point guard and Minnehaha Academy graduate Jalen Suggs was celebrated as his football and basketball jerseys were retired in a pregame ceremony Thursday night.

Surrounded by smiles and supporters Jalen spoke before Minnehaha Academy’s game against Blake. Jalen thanked his family, friends, and fans for supporting him in his journey to the NBA.

“To have everyone come back and be here for me – it’s a product of their love, their support. Being with me every step of the way as a basketball player and as a human.” Suggs said after the ceremony.

Suggs won state titles in basketball and football as a student-athlete at Minnehaha Academy.

***Click the video box above to watch our interview with Jalen Suggs***