Minneapolis Washburn boys basketball ready for madness of March

At 24-2, the Minneapolis Washburn boys basketball team is enjoying its best season since a trip to the state tournament in 2012. This after a losing record last year.

The Millers are led by 6-foot-9 senior center Kyle Jorgensen. He’ll play for Colorado State next year.

KSTP Sports attended Washburn’s practice on Monday and spoke with 2nd-year head coach Myles Shepherd, Jorgensen, and sophomore forward Ryker Van Nostrand. Shepherd played for that 2012 Washburn state tourney team.

Washburn only has three games in the next 15-days. In other words, this is a key stretch of getting better with lots of practice time.

The Millers play in a stacked section when looking ahead to March. They are among defending big school champ Wayzata, Hopkins, and Edina.

Washburn is next in action Friday vs. Blake.