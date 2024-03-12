Minneapolis Roosevelt excited for first appearance in Girls’ State Basketball Tournament

Thirty two teams between four classes reached the MSHSL Girls’ State Basketball Tournament, but the Minneapolis Roosevelt team might be the most excited of them all to still be playing this season.

The Teddies beat St. Paul Como Park 50-49 in the Section 3AAA championship game last Thursday to reach the state tourney for the very first time in program history.

“Feels amazing. Its something I’ve dreamed about,” senior forward Cady Davis told KSTP.

“It was a lot of pressure at first, but knowing that we deserved it made it better.” senior guard Olivia Wren added.

Minneapolis Roosevelt takes on top-seeded and defending Class 3A state champion Benilde St. Margaret’s at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

