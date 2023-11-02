Minneapolis North football preparing for section final match-up vs. Holy Family

The Minneapolis North Polars football team has been on a roll this season, and now is one win away from the 3A state tournament.

4AAA Top-seed North shutout Breck 41-0 in the section semifinals to set up a date vs. 2-seed Holy Family Friday night.

KSTP Sports stopped by a Polars practice this week and spoke with head coach Charles Adams and senior LB/RB Kahlil Brown.

North entered the playoffs with a quarterfinal bye after going 7-1 and winning its conference.

The Polars’ only regular season loss came in Week 2 against Rocori, a team that plays in Class 4A. North then followed by winning six consecutive games. North also ended the regular season with five consecutive shutouts.