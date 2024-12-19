Minneapolis native and Knicks center Jericho Sims honored at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis honored one of its most accomplished alumni, Jericho Sims, current center for the New York Knicks and 2017 graduate. KSTP Sports was at the ceremony on Wednesday night.

Many of Sims’ teammates and Knicks coaches/executives attended.

***Click the video box above to watch video from the ceremony and to hear from Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Sims’ teammate***

As a student at Cristo Rey, Sims excelled both on and off the basketball court.

After graduating in 2017, Jericho continued his basketball career at the University of Texas. His collegiate achievements earned him national recognition, culminating in his selection in the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

In 24 games this season, Sims is averaging 1.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. He is an unrestricted free agent after the season.