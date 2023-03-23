Q&A: Mike Veeck on selling St. Paul Saints

After 30+ years of having an ownership stake in the St. Paul Saints, Mike Veeck and his partners are selling the team. Diamond Baseball Holdings, led by CEO Peter Freund, will take over. Veeck has known Freund for a decade-plus, making the transition that much more comfortable.

Our Joe Schmit spoke with Veeck recently, via Zoom, to hear about why now is the right time to sell.

The Saints transitioned to Minor League Baseball in 2021 as the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate, all under the leadership of Marv Goldklang and the Goldklang Group, Veeck and Bill Murray.

Prior, they were the darlings of independent baseball going back to the early 90s.

The sale is subject to MLB approval.