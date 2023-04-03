Q&A: Pepperdine transfer guard Mike Mitchell Jr. on committing to Gophers basketball

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team landed a commitment last week from the transfer portal.

Pepperdine University guard Mike Mitchell Jr. plans to join the Gophers.

Mitchell Jr. averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in more than 33 minutes per game as a sophomore this past season for Pepperdine.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Mitchell Jr., via Zoom, to find out why he chose Minnesota.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Mitchell Jr.***

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard visited Minnesota’s campus in March. He’s expected to compete immediately to be the starting point guard.

Mitchell Jr. said that it was hard to say no to Boise St., UNLV, and Utah.