Wolves’ Mike Conley Jr., Kyle Anderson react to being down 3-0 vs. Denver

Wolves point guard Mike Conley Jr. and forward Kyle Anderson met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, in the locker room late Friday night following the loss vs. Denver. The Nuggets are now in full control of this best-of-7 series, holding a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Wolves will try and capture one game in this series on Sunday night at Target Center. Game 4 is set to begin at 8:30 p.m., one the Wolves need to get to avoid being swept.