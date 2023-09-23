MIAC Football – No. 8 Saint John’s scores 27 unanswered in win over No. 18 Bethel

MIAC football kicked off Saturday in Collegeville with the No. 8 Johnnies beating No. 18 Bethel 27-7, giving Saint John’s their second win of the season.

Bethel scored the first touchdown of the game with a one yard run from quarterback Alex Call, putting the Royals up 7-0 in the second quarter.

St. John’s followed that by scoring 27 unanswered points. Dylan Wheeler hauled in a 28 yard touchdown pass from Aaron Syverson to tie the game at 7-7 with 3 minutes and 40 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Johnnies led 10-7 at halftime.

Syverson finished with 266 yards passing with 18 completions and three touchdown passes.

With the win, Saint John’s improves to 2-1 on the season. The Johnnies travel to Augsburg next Saturday.

Bethel suffered their second loss of the season, the Royals are 1-2 and host to Gustavus on Saturday.