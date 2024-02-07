Men’s hockey: Gophers playing strong coming out of series against Wisconsin

The Gophers men’s hockey team is coming off a strong series with No. 4 Wisconsin, and playing some of their best hockey of the season heading down the stretch.

Bob Motzko’s squad beat Wisconsin 2-1 in overtime Friday night and skated to a 1-1 tie, Saturday.

“Our compete level was through the roof. We battled and we withstood a couple little spurts early,” said Motzko following the tie on Saturday. “I thought we deserved a better fate obviously, but not to be.”

The Gophers are up a spot in the national rankings this week to No. 8. With a 16-7-5 overall record, Minnesota will host Penn State this weekend on Friday and Saturday. The Gophers split a series against the Nittany Lions in early December.

The Gophers are 9-5-4-1 in Big Ten play.