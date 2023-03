Waconia’s Max McEnelly defeated Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke 3-2 in a highly anticipated Class 3A state championship match at 195 pounds Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Rogotzke moved up a weight class during the season for the chance to face McEnelly, a future Gopher, in the finals.

***Click video box for highlights from the McEnelly/Rogotzke match and many others from Saturday night’s championships***