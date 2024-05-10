McCarthy gets a taste of life as a QB for the Vikings at rookie minicamp

The Minnesota Vikings held their first workout of rookie minicamp on Friday, most eyes were on rookie quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.

The emphasis of this camp is for development. McCarthy is taking it one step at a time.

“Getting down the offense, getting down my teammates’ names, and building the chemistry is off to a great start,” McCarthy told a group of reporters after practice.

The Vikings other first round draft pick, linebacker Dallas Turner also got a taste of the NFL with his first practice with the Vikings Friday.

“It was definitely a good feeling being out here with a good group of guys. We’ve got a good rookie class here, a lot of good energy,” Turner said.

The seven-player Vikings 2024 NFL Draft class are taking the field for rookie minicamp along with 17 undrafted rookie free agents and 16 players who have been invited on a tryout basis.

Additionally, five rostered Vikings players who have no prior NFL game experience — returnees Henry Byrd, Malik Knowles, DeWayne McBride and Thayer Thomas and recent addition Seth Vernon — are scheduled to participate.

(The Minnesota Vikings provided information to this article.)