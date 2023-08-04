Mauer reflects on his career ahead of Twins Hall of Fame induction

nbsp;

Joe Mauer won three batting titles and was the 2009 American League Most Valuable Player and he did it all while playing for his hometown Minnesota Twins. On Saturday, Mauer becomes the 38th member of Twins Hall of Fame.

“I got to play 15 years in the big leagues at home,” Mauer said Friday at Target Field. “My grandparents maybe missed a handful of games, maybe five in 15 years. You guys do the math at 81 a year. That’s a lot of ballgames.”

***CLICK VIDEO BOX FOR EXTENDED INTERVIEW WITH JOE MAUER***

Mauer finished his career as the Twins’ all-time leader in doubles (428); is second in games played (1,858), hits (2,123), and walks (939). He was an All-Star six times, and won three Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards.

Mauer’s induction ceremony begins at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night at Target Field.