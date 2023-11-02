Matt Boldy returns tonight for Wild in rematch vs New Jersey

After a winless three-game Mid-Atlantic roadtrip, the Wild are back home Thursday night and will have forward Matt Boldy back after a seven-game absence.

Boldy had a goal and an assist in two games played earlier this season before he went down with an upper body injury.

Click the video box on this page to watch Matt Boldy, Dean Evason, Brock Faber and Jon Merrill discuss Boldy’s return to the lineup and the Wild’s second straight game against the New Jersey Devils

Jared Spurgeon and Freddy Gaudreau both remain out, although Spurgeon did skate with the team for part of Wednesday’s practice.