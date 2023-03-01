Marcus Johansson is happy to be back in Minnesota playing for Wild

The morning after being traded to the Wild, veteran winger Marcus Johansson was on the practice ice in St. Paul ready to play for the Wild, again.

On Tuesday, the Wild traded a a third-round (2024) pick to the Washington Capitals for Johansson. He tallied 13 goals and 15 assists in 60 games for the Capitals this season.

Johansson, 32-years-old, spent the 2020-21 season with the Wild totaling 14 points in 36 games.

The Wild are at Vancouver Thursday night.