Mara Braun set to return for Gophers after lengthy absence

Gopher women’s basketball star guard Mara Braun will be returning to the starting lineup ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against Pacific in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. Braun was sidelined after undergoing surgery for a right foot injury she suffered against Illinois on Jan. 28.

Before Braun’s injury, the Gophers posted a 15-5 record and had a promising chance at making the NCAA tournament. The Gophers went 2-9 in her absence.

Plitzuweit is in her first season has head coach and has the Gophers playing in the WNIT for the eighth time in school history.

The Gophers host Pacific in the second round of the WNIT Tuesday night at Williams Arena. Gametime is 7 p.m.