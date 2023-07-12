Maplewood’s Padelford continues to shine for Minnesota United

nbsp;

Two years ago Maplewood’s Devin Padelford was playing varsity soccer at Woodbury, now he’s acclimating to life as a Major League Soccer player with his hometown team, Minnesota United.

His MLS career has been coming at him quick, Padelford made his MLS debut last month against Toronto, and last weekend he scored his first MLS goal against against Austin. Both milestone moments took place at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

At 20-years-old, Padelford is one of the youngest players on the pitch for the Loons.

“The guys have been great, they are awesome, said Padelford to KSTP’s Alec Ausmus. “They have been good leaders and mentors for sure. This year I believe I belong out here. I have a lot more confidence going into things so it’s been awesome.”

The Loons host are at Houston Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. (CT).