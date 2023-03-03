Maple Grove returns to State after section win over Rogers

The Maple Grove boys hockey team is returning to State for the fourth straight season after a 7-3 win over Rogers Thursday night to capture a Section 5AA title.

Maple Grove senior Finn Brink scored the first of his three goals in the game, 23 seconds in and the Crimson never trailed after that.

Maple Grove heads to the state tournament with a 22-5-1 overall record.

The 2023 MSHSL state tournament starts on March 8 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.