Maple Grove native Evan Hull pumped to start NFL career with Colts

Former Maple Grove high school and Northwestern running back Evan Hull was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft last weekend with the No. 176 overall pick.

We caught up with Hull on the great accomplishment and the road that lies ahead.

Hull rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2021 for the Wildcats at 5.1 yards per carry. This past season, Hull totaled 914 rushing yards at 4.2 yards per attempt. He also had 12 total touchdowns between 2021 and 2022.

He is also a solid receiver out of the backfield. In 2022, Hull was targeted 66 times and averaged 9.9 yards per catch, while his 536 receiving yards were the most in college football for any running back.

Hull will join a running back room led by Jonathan Taylor, one of the best at that position in the entire league.