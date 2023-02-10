Senior class, future Gopher Klick hope to spark State run for Maple Grove girls hoops

Maple Grove girls basketball’s seniors want nothing more than a breakthrough trip to the State Tournament to cap off their high school careers.

Led by future Minnesota Gopher Kennedy Klick, the Crimson’s six-player class of ’23 has them in position to earn the program’s first appearance at State since 2019 – when this year’s seniors were in eighth grade.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Maple Grove senior Kennedy Klick and head coach Mark Cook

Roseville upset the Crimson in last year’s Section Final, and the two are on track for a potential rematch in this year’s Section Final.

With six games left in the regular season, Maple Grove is 18-3, currently riding a 13-game win streak.

Since opening the season with back to back losses to Hopkins and Wayzata – the #1 and #3 ranked teams in Class 4A respectively – the Crimson have won 18 of 19.