Maple Grove football ready to defend 6A state championship with many new starters

nbsp;

Monday was the first day of high school fall sports and KSTP Sports stopped by Maple Grove to connect with the football program.

The Crimson won the 2022 6A state title going undefeated.

The 2023 Maple Grove roster is littered with sophomores and juniors, but not many seniors. In other words, there will be many new starters.

We spoke with long-time coach Matt Lombardi and senior safety Henry Stang.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Lombardi and Stang and to see the Crimson in action***

Maple Grove hosts rival Osseo in their season opener on Aug. 31.