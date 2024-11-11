Maple Grove football looking to finish unbeaten season with 6A championship

The 11-0 Maple Grove football team plays Shakopee on Friday night at U.S. Bank Stadium for a spot in the 6A Prep Bowl on Fri. Nov. 22.

The Crimson blew out Edina last week in the state quarterfinals, amassing 446-yards of offense and holding a really good Hornets offense without a point for close to three quarters.

Maple Grove is the only unbeaten team in 6A.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson stopped by Maple Grove on Friday afternoon and spoke with senior captains Dylan Vokal and Michael Wagner and first-year head coach Adam Spurrell.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Vokal, Wagner, and Spurrell and to see the Crimson in action this season***

Spurrell has been part of the Maple Grove program for 20-years, taking over as head coach in April after Matt Lombardi resigned a few weeks prior. Lombardi is now a coordinator at Minnetonka.

Maple Grove won the 6A Prep Bowl in 2022, and finished runner-up in 2021. In other words, its as strong a program as there is in Minnesota.