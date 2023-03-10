Mahtomedi beats defending champ Hermantown in Class 1A semifinals

A goal in the closing of minute of play helped Mahtomedi (22-8) punch its ticket to the 2023 MSHSL Class A Boys Hockey Championship game as the Zephyrs scored a 2-1 win over Hermantown (26-3-1) in the opening semifinal game of the Class A tournament on Friday, March 10 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Hermantown opened the game’s scoring late in the first period with an even strength goal by junior forward Dallas Vieau at 13:36. The play started with a Mahtomedi turnover that was created by senior forward Kade Kohanski, who then provided the pass and solo assist on Vieau’s goal.

To finish out the opening period, Mahtomedi got on the scoreboard at 15:54 with a goal by senior forward Jonathon Grove on assists from senior forward Seth Nelson and senior defenseman Carson Marshall. After a shot by Nelson and a scramble off the rebound, Grove was able to connect on the play to make it 1-1.

In the closing minute of regulation, Mahtomedi gained the upper hand after a scoreless second period with the game winning goal at 16:12 by senior forward Charles Drage. His unassisted play started with a steal by Drage at the center line. He then skated into the Hermantown zone and rifled a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that found the back of the net.

Junior goalie Charles Brandt earned the victory for Mahtomedi with 31 saves, while junior goalie Dane Callaway had 24 saves for Hermantown. In the game, Hermantown outshot Mahtomedi 32-26. On the power play, Hermantown was 0-of-4 and Mahtomedi was 0-of-2.

Mahtomedi will now advance to the title game of the MSHSL Class A Boys Hockey Championship on Saturday, March 11 at Noon against the winner of the Orono-Warroad game today. The championship game will be played at the Xcel Energy Center in St.Paul.

Hermantown will finish their 2022-23 season with an appearance in the MSHSL Class A Boys Hockey third place game against the loser of the Warroad-Orono game. The game will be played at the Xcel Energy Center at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.