Your traditional golf foursome was thrown out the door Thursday night at Emerald Green Golf Course in Hastings. Instead, 130 golfers played the same holes at the same time.

Hastings is one 21 cities across the country hosting the “Mad Scramble Tour.” TwinCitiesGolf.com teamed up with world famous golf video producer Erik Anders Lang to put the event together.

