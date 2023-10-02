Lynx’s Miller, Juhász named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Two members of the Minnesota Lynx are being recognized for their play this season.

Monday, the WNBA announced that forward Diamond Miller and center Dorka Juhász were named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.

They become the 10th and 11th Lynx rookies to earn the honor, and the first since Crystal Dangerfield in 2020. They’re also the only other pair of Lynx rookies to be named to the team the same year, following Nicky Anosike and Candice Wiggins in 2008.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, led all rookies in free throw shooting (79.2%) and was second in overall field goal percentage (40.3%), scoring (12.1 ppg), assists (2.5 apg) and fifth in rebounding (3.5 rpg).

Juhász, the 16th overall pick in the draft, was fourth among rookies in scoring (6 ppg) and second in rebounding (6.5 rpg) while leading rookies with a 2.11 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Juhász also set a new Lynx rookie record with 247 rebounds while Miller became just the third Lynx rookie to amass at least 380 points, 110 rebounds, 30 steals and 10 blocks, joining Napheesa Collier (2019) and Maya Moore (2011).

Minnesota finished the season 19-21, losing to Connecticut in three games in the first round of the playoffs.