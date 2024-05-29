Lynx’s Diamond Miller has surgery, out indefinitely

The Minnesota Lynx announced Wednesday that forward Diamond Miller had surgery on the knee she injured last week and will be out indefinitely.

Miller, the second overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, suffered the injury to her right knee in the second quarter of last week’s game against Connecticut.

While the Lynx haven’t specified what the injury is, it’s expected to keep Miller sidelined for the foreseeable future and no timetable for her return has been announced.

She averaged 4.3 points and 2 rebounds per game across the first three games of the campaign.

Minnesota is 4-1 on the season, the second-best record in the league behind only Connecticut. The team is back in action Wednesday night against Las Vegas.