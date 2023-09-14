Lynx blown out in Game 1 of best-of-3 series vs. Connecticut

The No. 6 seed Lynx lost by 30 points at No. 3 seed Connecticut on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the best-of-3 playoff series. The final score was 90-60. It’s the worst loss in Lynx playoff history.

The story of the game was the Sun turning 19 Lynx turnovers into 30 points.

DeWanna Bonner scored 17 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds for Connecticut.

Game 2 of the best-of-3 series will be in Connecticut on Sunday at 12 p.m. Central.

Alyssa Thomas added 15 points and 10 assists for the Sun, who earned the No. 3 seed after going 27-13 in the regular season. Rebecca Allen also scored 15 points and Tiffany Hayes had 14 points and four 3-pointers. The Sun made 16 of their 30 shots from behind the arc and held Minnesota to 35% shooting overall.

Connecticut led by 14 at halftime and took their first 20-point lead in the third quarter at 56-36 on a layup by Thomas. The Sun closed the game on a 17-3 run.

Kayla McBride had 16 points for the Lynx, who made the playoffs despite losing their first six games this season. Napheesa Collier added 14 for Minnesota, which also lost three of four regular-season meetings with Connecticut.

McBride scored 14 of her points in the first half and the Lynx used a 16-6 second-quarter run to take a 22-20 lead. But the Sun turned up the defensive pressure and went on a 21-3 run to take a 43-27 lead and control of the game.