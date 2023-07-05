Lynx star Napheesa Collier named conference player of the week

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has a new honor to celebrate.

Wednesday, the league announced her as the Western Conference Player of the Week for the games played from June 26 through July 2.

It’s the third time in her career that Collier has earned the weekly honor.

Last week, she led all scorers and rebounders in two of the three games, averaging 26.7 points, 9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game over that stretch, helping the Lynx go 3-0 for the week.

Collier is currently the WNBA’s third-highest scorer.

Chicago’s Courtney Williams was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.