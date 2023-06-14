Lynx sign former 4th overall pick Engstler to hardship deal

The Minnesota Lynx have signed a former top draft pick to a hardship contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Emily Engstler, who was drafted No. 4 overall by Indiana in the 2022 WNBA Draft, is joining the Lynx.

The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 5.2 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game last season for the Fever but was waived in April. She then signed with Washington and totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds in two preseason games.

Engstler was a standout collegiately for Syracuse before spending her final season at Louisville. In the 2021-22 season, she averaged 11.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Minnesota is sitting at the bottom of the standings with a 2-7 record so far this season. The team opens a three-game road trip Friday with a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.