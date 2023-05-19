Lynx top draft pick Diamond Miller ready to make WNBA debut Friday night

Aerial Powers & Diamond Miller on tonight's season opener at Target Center

KSTP Sports was at Lynx shoot-around Friday morning and spoke with forward Diamond Miller and guard Aerial Powers. The Lynx open their 25th season in the WNBA Friday night vs. Chicago.

***Click the video box above to watch Miller and Powers meet with reporters***

Owner Glen Taylor told our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson this week: “We know we’re rebuilding.” But with Miller, the No. 2 overall pick last month, the future appears bright.

Below is a preview from the Associated Press:

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Minneapolis; Friday, 7 p.m., Target Center

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx host the Chicago Sky in the season opener.

Minnesota went 14-22 overall with a 7-11 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lynx averaged 82.4 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free throw line and 20.4 from 3-point range.

Chicago finished 12-6 on the road and 26-10 overall a season ago. The Sky averaged 86.3 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Lynx:

Lindsay Allen – DOUBTFUL (Hamstring)

Natalie Achonwa – NWT (Maternity Leave)

Sky: None listed.