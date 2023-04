The Minnesota Lynx took University of Maryland guard Diamond Miller with the second overall pick in the first round of the 2023 WNBA Draft Monday night.

Miller was a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team guard last season averaging 19.7 points per game. The Terps made it all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Miller, who is 6-foot-three, was a a three-time All-Big Ten honoree at Maryland.