Lynx ready for decisive Game 3 vs. Connecticut Sun

After shoot-around this morning, Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell and forward Nikolina Milić spoke with KSTP on using the momentum of their previous win over the Connecticut Sun to advance to the semifinals with a win tonight at Target Center.

It’s a winner moves on, loser goes home game tonight.

The duo also talked about how they plan to overcome the Sun once again, and going from a 0-6 start to the season to being where they are now.

Tonight’s Game 3 begins at 7 p.m. The winner moves on to play New York.