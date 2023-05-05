Lynx ready for Friday’s preseason opener against Washington

Minnesota Lynx Interviews 5-4-23

The Minnesota Lynx preseason schedule opens Friday at Target Center with a game against the Washington Mystics. The two teams scrimmaged Thursday at the Lynx’ practice facility at Mayo Clinic Square.

Click the video box on this page to watch head coach Cheryl Reeve and rookie Diamond Miller discuss the start of the Lynx’ preseason schedule

The preseason opener will be Lynx fans’ first chance to see Diamond Miller, the team’s first round pick from the 2023 WNBA Draft.