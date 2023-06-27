Lynx provide updates but no timelines for Mitchell, Powers, Shepard

The Minnesota Lynx provided brief updates on the status of three players they’ve been missing but it’s still unclear when they might return to action.

Tuesday, the Lynx said guard Tiffany Mitchell had a surgical consultation, which confirmed she has a left wrist sprain.

The team says Mitchell will be treated non-operatively and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Aerial Powers, who suffered a left ankle sprain at practice on June 14, is still working her way back and will be re-evaluated in the following weeks.

Finally, forward Jessica Shepard, who has been dealing with a non-COVID illness since June 16, is making progress and will be re-evaluated regularly.

While the updates make it appear that Shepard is the closest to returning, the team didn’t provide a timeline for any of the players to return to game action.