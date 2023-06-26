Lynx practice report, June 26: Rookie Diamond Miller on verge of returning

nbsp;

Lynx rookie Diamond Miller is back practicing and could return to game action Tuesday vs. Seattle. She’s been out since suffering an ankle injury May 30th in a game vs. Dallas.

Hear from coach/GM Cheryl Reeve, and players Rachel Banham, and Lindsay Allen after practice Monday.

***Click the video box above to hear from Reeve, Banham, and Allen***

Minnesota plays the Seattle Storm Tuesday at Target Center after Napheesa Collier scored 21 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 89-68 loss to the Connecticut Sun. The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season. Minnesota is 3-4 against the Western Conference, and Seattle is 4-4 against conference opponents.

Below is a preview from the Associated Press:

The Lynx are 3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the WNBA with 18.1 assists per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 4.3.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference action is 4-4. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 20.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lynx.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 25.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Diamond Miller: questionable (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Storm: None listed.