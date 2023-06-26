Lynx practice report, June 26: Rookie Diamond Miller on verge of returning
Lynx rookie Diamond Miller is back practicing and could return to game action Tuesday vs. Seattle. She’s been out since suffering an ankle injury May 30th in a game vs. Dallas.
Hear from coach/GM Cheryl Reeve, and players Rachel Banham, and Lindsay Allen after practice Monday.
***Click the video box above to hear from Reeve, Banham, and Allen***
Minnesota plays the Seattle Storm Tuesday at Target Center after Napheesa Collier scored 21 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 89-68 loss to the Connecticut Sun. The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season. Minnesota is 3-4 against the Western Conference, and Seattle is 4-4 against conference opponents.
Below is a preview from the Associated Press:
The Lynx are 3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the WNBA with 18.1 assists per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 4.3.
The Storm’s record in Western Conference action is 4-4. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 20.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lynx.
Jewell Loyd is averaging 25.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Storm.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.
Storm: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.
INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Diamond Miller: questionable (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).
Storm: None listed.