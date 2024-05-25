Lynx’ Miller out indefinitely with knee injury

Minnesota Lynx forward Diamond Miller is out indefinitely with a right knee injury, the team announced on Friday.

Miller sustained the injury in the second quarter of Thursday’s game in Connecticut. She will meet with a knee specialist in the coming days to discuss treatment options.

Miller is averaging 4.3 points per game this season. The number-two overall pick in the 2023 draft, Miller averaged 12.1 points per game last year and was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.