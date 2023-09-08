Lynx, McBride agree to 2-year extension

The Minnesota Lynx and guard Kayla McBride have agreed to a contract extension.

5 EYEWITNESS SPORTS has confirmed the agreement, which is said to be a two-year extension.

McBride was set to be a free agent this winter. She had been signed by the Lynx as an unrestricted free agent to a three-year contract in Feb. 2021.

Previously, she played in San Antonio and Las Vegas.

She made the WNBA All-Rookie Team in 2014, and was part of the WNBA All-Star Game in 2015, 2018 and 2019.