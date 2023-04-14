Lynx introduce 2023 draft picks

The Minnesota Lynx selected Diamond Miller, Maïa Hirsch, Dorka Juhász, Brea Beal and Taylor Soule in the 2023 WNBA Draft Monday as the team’s 2nd, 12th, 16th, 24th and 28th overall picks.

Miller, Juhász, Beal, and Soule were introduced to media and fans at a news conference Thursday at Target Center. Hirsch, who won’t play for the Lynx this year, joined virtually.

Diamond is an appropriate first name for Miller because she’s the jewel of this class. A 6-3 guard from the University of Maryland, Miller played in 34 games (34 starts) for the Terps, while averaging 19.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game her senior year. She’s expected to have a big role immediately for the Lynx.

The Lynx start training camp later this month then have their first preseason game May 5 vs. Washington.