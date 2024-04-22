Lynx introduce 1st round draft pick Alissa Pili

Lynx head coach and front office executive Cheryl Reeve and first round draft pick Alissa Pili spoke with the media at A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

The pair talked about Alissa’s goals this rookie year, how long the Lynx had been scouting her, and how Alissa’s heritage and family play a big part in who she is a as a player and as a person.

Pili, 6-foot-2, was selected eighth overall by Minnesota in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She split her five-year college career between USC (2019-22) and Utah (2022-24), earning All-Pac-12 honors three times and being named the conference’s Player of the Year in 2022-23 and Freshman of the Year in 2019-20. The Anchorage, Alaska native averaged 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this past season.

The Lynx open the preseason May 4th vs. Chicago.

Lynx P.R. contributed to this report