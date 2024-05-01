Lynx hold Media Day at Target Center

Ahead of Friday’s preseason game with the Chicago Sky at Target Center, the Minnesota Lynx held their Media Day to ramp up for the season.

Notable players/personnel that talked included head coach Cheryl Reeve, forward Napheesa Collier, and first round draft pick Alissa Pili.

Topics discussed ranged from the growth of the WNBA overall, how training camp has been so far, and what the team needs to be successful this season.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Collier, Pili, and Reeve***

The Lynx regular season opener is May 14th at Seattle.