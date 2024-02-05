Lynx forward Collier part of US Olympic Qualifying team

USA Basketball’s women’s team will feature a Minnesota Lynx standout on its 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament team.

The organization announced its squad for the 2024 FIBA event in Belgium, which is played this week, following a three-day training camp.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was one of 12 players to make the team, which is also coached by the Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve.

Collier was also an Olympian with Team USA in 2020.

The tournament is scheduled to start Thursday and run through Sunday.

The full roster for Team USA features Ariel Atkins, Aliyah Boston, Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young.