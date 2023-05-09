Lynx encouraged heading into season opener next week

Lynx Interviews 5-8-23

After a preseason win over Washington Friday, the Lynx are encouraged heading into their final tune-up before the regular season opener.

KSTP Sports attended practice on Monday and spoke with coach Cheryl Reeve, guard Rachel Banham, and rookie guard Brea Beal.

***Click the video box above to watch those media sessions***

The Lynx play their final exhibition vs. Chicago on Saturday in Toronto.

The Lynx will kick off their 25th WNBA season by welcoming that same Sky team to Target Center on Friday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.