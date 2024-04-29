Lynx continue training camp on Monday

Following the second day of training camp at Mayo Clinic Square in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman and forward Alanna Smith spoke with KSTP Sports.

Natisha discussed getting her new opportunity, as well as training with Diamond Miller and other players in the weeks leading up to training camp.

Alanna, formally of the Chicago Sky, talked about the importance of defense in continually maintaining victories, and what it’s like playing for head coach Cheryl Reeve.

Cheryl also spoke and shared her excitement for the Timberwolves sweep of the Phoenix Suns, and sent her best wishes to fellow coach Chris Finch. The leader of the Wolves suffered a major knee injury late in Sunday’s win when PG Mike Conley Jr. crashed into him after absorbing contact from Suns SG Devin Booker.

The Lynx open the preseason on Friday at Target Center vs. Chicago.