Rookie Diamond Miller in walking boot as Lynx try and end 5-game losing streak to start year

Napheesa Collier & Tiffany Mitchell share thoughts on Lynx 0-5 season start

A belief that this would be a rebuild year for the Lynx is coming to fruition. Stuck in last place, the Lynx are off to an 0-5 start this season.

Making matters worse is the news that second overall pick and rookie forward Diamond Miller will be out for at least Thursday’s game with a right ankle injury. We spotted her at Thursday morning’s shoot-around ahead of the game vs. Connecticut on crutches and in a walking boot.

We spoke with forward Napheesa Collier and guard Tiffany Mitchell on Thursday morning about the difficulties of starting 0-5, Mitchell’s role as the starting point guard, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch Collier and Mitchell answer questions Thursday morning***

The Lynx lost at Dallas on Tuesday in their last game. It was that night in the first half that Miller suffered her ankle injury.